Double trouble: Pollution rises as winter chill sets in

The residents of Delhi-NCR are facing a double challenge as cold weather and rising pollution continue to grip the region. With the onset of winter, a thin layer of fog and smog has enveloped the capital, making mornings increasingly uncomfortable. The mild chill that began before Diwali has now intensified, accompanied by deteriorating air quality across the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 27 degrees Celsius. Over the next four days, the weather is expected to remain dry, with daytime temperatures ranging between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures dropping to 19–21 degrees Celsius. Light fog may appear during early mornings, but skies will likely remain clear through the day.

While the north is struggling with pollution, the IMD has issued a separate weather alert for the southern parts of the country, predicting very heavy rainfall in several regions of South India between October 23 and 24. In the national capital, however, the forecast suggests a gradual rise in pollution levels in the coming days. The department has warned of smog and light fog in parts of Delhi on October 23, especially during the morning hours, before clearer conditions return by afternoon.

The worsening air quality remains a major concern. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Thursday stood at 353, placing it in the “very poor” category. The situation across NCR cities also remains worrisome, with Faridabad recording 241, Gurugram 255, Ghaziabad 258, Greater Noida 277, and Noida 272. In most parts of Delhi, AQI levels have ranged between 300 and 400, with some pockets crossing the 400 mark—posing serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses.

Experts say that stagnant air and falling temperatures are likely to trap pollutants closer to the ground, further aggravating the situation in the days ahead. As winter deepens, Delhi once again finds itself caught between seasonal chill and suffocating air, with little relief in sight.