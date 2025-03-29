Dr. P. Vijaya elected as President of Indian Stroke Association, Pioneering Stroke Care in India

Dr. P. Vijaya, a senior neurologist and head of the Department of Neurosciences at Lalitha Group of Hospitals, has made history by being elected as the President of the Indian Stroke Association (ISA) for the 2025-26 term. Her election took place during the 18th Annual Indian National Stroke Conference (INSC), held from March 20th to 23rd at the Holiday Inn in Lucknow. This prestigious position marks Dr. Vijaya as the first neurologist from Andhra Pradesh to lead the ISA.

Renowned for her innovative contributions to stroke care, Dr. Vijaya is committed to improving patient outcomes through standardized care and accreditation processes. As a distinguished alumnus of PGIMER, Chandigarh, she has an impressive academic background, marked by her pioneering establishment of the first Stroke Unit in Andhra Pradesh in 1996. Since then, she has devoted her career to advancing stroke care, conducting research, and shaping healthcare policies.

With over 60 publications in leading medical journals and experience as an invited faculty member at both national and international conferences, Dr. Vijaya has a significant influence on stroke care policy in India. The ISA, which represents more than 1,300 members across the country, is the foremost organization for stroke specialists in India, addressing the growing prevalence of stroke-related conditions. Alarmingly, every minute, three individuals in India suffer from a stroke, with annual reports indicating roughly 1.8 million new cases, including a troubling rise among those under 40 years of age.

Upon receiving the Presidential Medallion, Dr. Vijaya outlined her vision with the theme "Brain Stroke – Time to Take Action" for her tenure. Her mission emphasizes multi-level intervention, targeting awareness at individual, community, and national levels.

Key priorities set forth by Dr. Vijaya include:

- *Strengthening Stroke Awareness*: Collaborating with government agencies, NGOs, media, and the public to promote stroke prevention and treatment.

- *Developing a National Stroke Action Plan*: Advocating for standardized, evidence-based care protocols for neurologists and physicians.

- *Knowledge and Capacity Building*: Training young neurologists, stroke nurses, ER personnel, and ambulance staff on effective management of acute stroke patients.

- *Empowering Public Awareness*: Educating the public on the preventability of 80% of strokes through timely action, and reinforcing the idea that stroke is a treatable condition where "Time is Brain."

Through these initiatives, the ISA, under Dr. Vijaya’s leadership, aims to prioritize stroke care at regional, state, and national levels, advocating for impactful changes that enhance prevention, treatment, and patient recovery across India.

Additionally, Dr. Vijaya plans to strengthen stroke care infrastructure nationwide by establishing stroke units in medical colleges and enhancing care services in district hospitals, ensuring fair access to high-quality treatment for all patients in need. She also envisions forging strategic alliances with major neurological and physician associations, as well as international bodies such as the American Stroke Association and the World Stroke Organization, to foster innovation and share advancements in stroke care management in India.

Dr. Vijaya's election is not only a personal achievement but also a significant milestone for stroke care in the country, as she leads the charge towards a healthier future for stroke survivors in India.