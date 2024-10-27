‘Dream came true’: Jammu sarangi legend thrilled to be named by PM Modi

Udhampur: It is a special day for elderly sarangi player Gauri Nath as Prime Minster Narendra Modi made a mention of his musical legacy on Sunday’s 115th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Gauri Nath of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, sat smug playing his antiquated sarangi with his seasoned hands. Speaking to IANS, he thanked the Prime Minister for highlighting his art before the nation as he heard the PM’s monthly radio address.

He said that with the Prime Minister’s mention, this old musical instrument and the culture associated with it will be known among the youth. “He has fulfilled my dream,” he said of the Prime Minister, thanking him for giving a much-needed boost to the tradition of playing this instrument popular in various folk cultures and music.

PM Modi also pertinently mentioned that Gauri Nath, along with his music, narrates folklore connected with practices of culture and faith.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the sarangi is an important part of Dogra culture, and Gauri Nath, with his age-old instrument, is keeping the legacy alive. Gauri Nath wants to teach sarangi to the younger generation and wants them to take the legacy forward.

In line with highlighting the cultural significance of the practice of playing sarangi in the Dorga region, the Prime Minister said: “We were just talking about how our art and culture is spreading new colours from the valleys of Kashmir to the forests of Chhattisgarh, but the matter does not end here. The fragrance of these arts is spreading far and wide. People in different countries of the world are getting mesmerised by Indian art and culture.”

“When I was telling you about the sarangi resonating in Udhampur, I remembered how the sweet tune of Indian art is resonating in the Russian city of Yakutsk, thousands of miles away,” he concluded.