Drills prove nation's Covid readiness

New Delhi: Many hospitals across the country held mock drills on Tuesday to check preparedness of health facilities to deal with any spurt in Covid-19 cases, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying it was important to gauge operational readiness of equipment and human resources.

Mandaviya oversaw the drill at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital here, while health ministers reviewed the drill in their respective states. The Centre has asked States and Union Territories to conduct the drill as part of precautionary measures following an increase in infection in China and other countries.

Officials said the mock drill focused on parameters such as the availability of health facilities in all districts, the capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, and optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Mandaviya said the drill was necessary to know how prepared our hospitals are. "Covid cases are rising all over the world and India might witness a spike in cases too. Hence it is important that the entire Covid infrastructure in terms of equipment, processes and human resources are in a state of operational readiness", he stated.

Clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial, Mandaviya said while noting that government as well as private hospitals are undertaking mock drills. Cautioning against complacency, he urged everyone to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour. He also asked people to refrain from sharing unverified information and ensure high level of preparedness.