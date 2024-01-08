Live
- Blast targeting Pak officials protecting polio vaccination teams kills 5 cops
- ACC strengthens market leadership with acquisition of Asian Concretes and Cements at enterprise value of Rs 775 cr
- Wrong to infer I didn't back Rwanda plan as UK Chancellor: Sunak
- Attack on ED sleuths: BJP files PIL in Calcutta HC
- World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance and celebrations
- Mumbai Marathon 2024 set to host global running icon Meb Keflezighi
- Dense fog, Cold Day conditions to continue over north India: IMD
- SC stays Bombay HC order calling EC to immediately hold Pune Parliamentary seat bypoll
- INDIA will abolish Agniveer if voted to power: Jayant Chaudhary
- Acer unveils new AI-led PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors at CES 2024
Just In
Drinking water facilities have reached 72pc households: Jal Shakti Minister
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said drinking water facilities have reached 72 per cent households in the country and the remaining will be completed by December 2024.
Jodhpur: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said drinking water facilities have reached 72 per cent households in the country and the remaining will be completed by December 2024. When the Jal Jeevan Mission started in 2019, a little over 16 per cent of the households had access to drinking water facilities, Singh told a group of visiting journalists from Assam here.
He emphasised that the implementation of the scheme is the responsibility of the state governments, and each state faces different geographical challenges and availability of water resources ranges from surplus to scarce.
“We had prepared a guideline in consultation with the state governments and implementation of the scheme was done according to it”, he said. Despite the challenges faced during two years of COVID, “I can say with pride that drinking water facilities has reached 72 per cent of the households”, the Union minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged that each household will be provided with drinking water facilities and “we are committed to ensure this by December 2024”, Singh said.
He said Rajasthan has made little progress in terms of drinking water supply to households since the scheme began in December 2019. However, with the change in the state government, he expressed hope that significant progress will be made by December 2024. Regarding interlinking of rivers, the Union minister said several states face either flood problems or drought conditions. “It was former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s dream to link the rivers and make a grid for transfer of river water”, he said.
A committee was formed for the purpose of studying the possibility of inter-basin transfer wherein water can be transferred from areas with surplus to deficit areas, he said.
“We have prepared more than 15 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and shared it with various states so that the respective governments can enter into agreements and we can proceed in this direction”, he said.