Drivers’ Assn call off ‘cease work’

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha, an association of drivers of commercial vehicles, including buses and trucks, on Sunday called off their five-day ‘cease work’ in the State. The Drivers’ Association, having more than two lakh members, had launched a ‘steering down’ (cease work) protest on July 8 in support of their various demands, including pension and rest shed for them.

Manas Debata, the Association State Secretary, announced the strike call-off on Saturday night in view of the upcoming visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Odisha. “Our President, who belongs to this soil, is scheduled to visit Odisha on July 14. We have decided to call off our ongoing protest so that the image of our State would not be hampered at the national level,” Debata told mediapersons at Redhakhol in Sambalpur district.

Under the banner of Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha, thousands of drivers of buses, trucks, vans, taxis, auto rickshaws and other commercial vehicles had resorted to the cease work protest on July 8 demanding welfare measures for drivers in the State. The drivers staged demonstrations and ‘dharnas’ in different places across Odisha. Due to the protest by drivers, private bus service was affected in several parts of the State.

The Association demanded pension for drivers after the age of 60, death benefits, rest sheds every 100 km on major roads, inclusion of auto rickshaw drivers in Odisha Motor Transport Drivers and Workers’ Welfare Board and declaration of September 1 as ‘Drivers’ Day.