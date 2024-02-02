Drone cameras banned at PM’s venues during Odisha visit

Live
Just In
Odisha government has prohibited the use of drone cameras at venues where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit during his one-day trip to Sambalpur on February 3
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has prohibited the use of drone cameras at venues where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit during his one-day trip to Sambalpur on February 3. The Prime Minister is scheduled to launch projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore during a public programme in Sambalpur.
A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and attended by DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, on Friday decided to ban the use of drone cameras at the Prime Minister’s venues.
The issue relating to the use of drone cameras was raised at the meeting keeping in view Modi’s visit to Bahanaga in Balasore district on June 3 last year. The Prime Minister had visited Bahanaga triple train accident site where some drone cameras were used to click pictures of his visit. The Special Protection Group (SPG) had then raised objections.
Modi is scheduled to address a public rally near Remed chowk of Sambalpur.