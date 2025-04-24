DTCP demolishes ten illegal colonies in Gurugram’s Sohna block

Gurugram: A team of the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) department conducted a demolition drive in Gurugram's Sohna block, where ten illegal colonies were being developed over an area of around 15 acres, the officials said on Thursday.

The district town planner (enforcement), along with its team, carried out a demolition drive in the area.

DTCP officials claimed that these colonies were being developed illegally in Alipur, Ghamroj, Bhondsi, and Sehjawas villages without prior permission from the concerned department.

During the drive, three illegal colonies were demolished in Alipur village. It was coming up over eight acres of land. During this, 7 boundary walls, an under-construction house, and a road network were demolished.

"The enforcement team also demolished plinths, the road network, boundary walls, and one upcoming structure in Ghamroj village spread over approximately five acres, and 20 boundary walls were also demolished," the officials said.

The team also demolished two houses and 20 boundary walls in the colony being developed in Sehjawas village.

The team also demolished one colony being developed in the Bhondsi area. The team demolished 7 under-construction houses, 50 boundary walls, and a road network.

Several policemen were present at the spot to deal with any untoward incident during the drive.

"The DTP department has given clear instructions to the Tehsildar concerned that registries should not be done in these colonies; if this is done, then action will be taken against the Tehsildar concerned," DTCP (enforcement) Manish Yadav told IANS.

“We also appealed to the people not to invest in these illegal colonies. These illegal colonies come under section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. It is mandatory to take NOC from the Town and Country Planning Department before starting any activity," he said.



