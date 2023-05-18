Live
Dwarka Expressway will be completed in 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari
Highlights
The Dwarka Expressway would be ready in next three to four months according to Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari.
The construction work of the Haryana section (18.9 km) of the 29-km-long Dwarka Expressway from Shivmurti near IGI Airport through Dwarka near the Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram has reached the final stage.
The construction work of the Haryana section (18.9 km) of the 29-km-long Dwarka Expressway from Shivmurti near IGI Airport through Dwarka near the Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram has reached the final stage.
Dwarka Expressway starts near Shiv Murti on NH-48 and terminates near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.This will be the country's first elevated urban expressway.
