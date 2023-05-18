  • Menu
Dwarka Expressway will be completed in 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari

The Dwarka Expressway would be ready in next three to four months according to Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

New Delhi: The Dwarka Expressway would be ready in next three to four months according to Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The construction work of the Haryana section (18.9 km) of the 29-km-long Dwarka Expressway from Shivmurti near IGI Airport through Dwarka near the Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram has reached the final stage.

Dwarka Expressway starts near Shiv Murti on NH-48 and terminates near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.This will be the country's first elevated urban expressway.

