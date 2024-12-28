Dy CMs, ministers given charge of districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday assigned responsibili-ties of taking care of development activities in various districts to deputy chief ministers and ministers.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo has been given the responsibilities of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts while another Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida will look after Balasore and Bhadrak.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has been entrusted with the responsibility for Sundargarh and Deogarh, and State Minister Rabi Narayan Naik for Sonepur and Bolangir districts. The respon-sibility of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts has been given to Nityananda Gond, while Krushna Chandra Patra will look after Angul and Sambalpur.

Prithiviraj Harichandan has been asked to take responsibility for Gajapati and Ganjam, Mukesh Mahaling for Jharsuguda and Bargarh, and Bibhuti Bhusan Jena for Nabarangpur and Rayagada.

Among other ministers, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra has been designated as ‘Prabhari Mantri’ for Kandhamal and Boudh districts, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia for Kalahandi and Nuapada, Suryabanshi Suraj for Kendrapara and Jajpur, Pradeep Bal Samanta for Nayagarh and Khurda, Gokulananda Mallik for Malkangiri and Koraput and Sampad Chandra Swain for Puri and Dhen-kanal.

The ‘Prabhari Mantris’ (in-charge ministers) would look after the developmental works being car-ried out in the districts assigned to them, sources said.