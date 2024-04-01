Live
EAM S. Jaishankar to discuss foreign policy's role in India's development in Ahmedabad on April 2
Highlights
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad on Tuesday, where he will engage with the media in the afternoon, followed by an interactive session.
Ahmedabad: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad on Tuesday, where he will engage with the media in the afternoon, followed by an interactive session.
The session, set to take place at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), will focus on 'International Policy: A Catalyst to Viksit Bharat', aiming to shed light on how foreign policy influences India's development trajectory. He will also meet the chairperson of GCCI here.
In addition to his public engagement, the EAM is also expected to meet with BJP leaders from Gujarat. As sources indicate, these discussions will likely revolve around the state's strategic role in national and international policy frameworks.
