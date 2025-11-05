EC begins SIR 2.0 in 9 states, 3 UTs

New Delhi: The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls started in 12 states and Union Territories on Tuesday, with Booth Level Officers (BLO) distributing enumeration forms door-to-door.

The BLO in Rashbehari Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Kolkata said that they have been instructed to get the enumeration forms filled within a month.

BLO Rajesh Singh told media, “This is the 160-Rashbehari Assembly constituency. We have to distribute and get enumeration forms fulfilled in one month’s time.”

In Tamil Nadu, District Election Officer and District Collector K. Ilambhagavath inspected the progress of this procedure in urban areas of Thoothukudi, including Amutha Nagar, Millerpuram, NGO Colony, P&T Colony, Tooviepuram, and Meelvittan.

The distribution of enumeration forms marks the beginning of the SIR exercise covering the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the second phase of the SIR exercise on October 27, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026. According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4.