"EC should announce dates for LS, assembly polls in J-K simultaneously": Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should restore democracy fully in the UT and announce the dates of both Parliament as well as Assembly elections. Omar Abdullah, while speaking to the reporters here, said that the poll body should play its role in restoring democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have no expectations from the Election Commission. The Election Commission should play a role in its mission of bringing democracy. It has been ten years since Jammu and Kashmir has seen Assembly elections," he said. Referring to the submission of a report by former President Ram Nath Kovind-led committee on 'one nation one election, the NC leader said that it was a golden opportunity to start the policy from J-K.

"Former president Ram Nath Kovind has submitted the report on 'One Nation One Election' but what we can expect if you can't start it from Jammu and Kashmir. This is a golden opportunity, they should announce the dates of both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to be held together here in tomorrow's press conference (of the Election Commission)," he added. The Election Commission of India is set to announce the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday.

The EC will also announce the Assembly election dates for some states. The dates for the polls will be announced at a press conference scheduled for Saturday at 3 PM. In a message on X, a spokesperson of the ECI said, "Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI".