EC should find out who were behind ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) should find out the perpetrators of the "attack" on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a poll campaign at Nandigram on March 10.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the "attack" was carried out by those who were "scared of her popularity".

"We have raised a question about the responsibility and impartiality of the ECI. The commission has changed the DGP and ADG of state police. They can do so.

"But what about plugging loopholes in the proper security arrangements of a public figure like Mamata Banerjee?" Chatterjee asked.

The TMC leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda lacked "basic courtesy to enquire about the health condition of the only woman chief minister in the country."

Banerjee suffered injuries after she was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants while canvassing in Nandigram constituency.