ECI changes dates for by-polls

ECI changes dates for by-polls
Lucknow: In a significant development ahead of by-polls, the Election Commission of India on Monday rescheduled the polling dates in three states – Kerala, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The by-elections for nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, four Assembly seats in Punjab and two Assembly seats in Kerala will now be held on November 20, instead of November 13. There is no change in counting day, however, and the results will be declared as earlier scheduled on November 23. The decision to re-work the dates in these states were taken in wake of upcoming festivals, the poll body said in a statement.

“The decision was made in response to requests from parties including Congress, BJP, BSP, RLD, and other national and state-level parties to prevent any potential dip in voter turnout during the festive season,” said EC.

