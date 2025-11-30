ECI seeks public inputs to refine ECINet

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has extended an invitation to all citizens, encouraging them to provide suggestions to enhance the user-friendliness of its new digital platform, ECINet.

This ambitious initiative aims to significantly improve voter convenience and enhance transparency in electoral processes through integrated technology, the poll panel said in a press note on Saturday.

Citizens are urged to download the ECINet App from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Suggestions can be submitted directly through the ‘Submit a Suggestion’ tab within the application. The window for feedback is open from November 27, 2025, to December 27, 2025, the EC said. ECINet is a major technological undertaking, consolidating over 40 previously separate election-related applications and websites into a single, unified interface. This integration includes popular tools such as the Voter Helpline App (VHA), cVIGIL, Saksham, Polling Trends (Voter Turnout app), and the Know Your Candidate (KYC) App.

The platform’s development began following its announcement on May 04, 2025.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Commission under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

A trial version of the ECINet App was successfully deployed during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and the recent bye-elections. The official, full-scale launch of the comprehensive ECINet platform is currently scheduled for January 2026.