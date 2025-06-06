ECI streamlines Index Card for faster reporting of data

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that it would streamline its technology-driven system for generating Index Cards and various other post-election statistical reports. The new system will ensure faster reporting through automation and data integration. “This upgraded mechanism replaces the traditional manual methods, which were often time-consuming and prone to delays. By leveraging automation and data integration, the new system ensures faster reporting,” the press note issued by the Election Commission read.

The Index Card is a non-statutory, post-election statistical reporting format developed by the ECI to promote accessibility of election-related data at the constituency level for all stakeholders, including researchers, academia, policymakers, journalists, and the general public. The Index Card is designed to disseminate data, covering multiple dimensions, including a list of candidates, electors, and the number of votes cast and counted. It would also provide party-wise and candidate-wise vote share, gender-based voting patterns, regional variations, and performance of political parties.

“The Index Card forms the foundation for generating about 35 Statistical Reports for Lok Sabha elections and 14 for State Assembly elections. These reports cover variables like State/PC/AC-wise elector details, number of polling stations, state and constituency-wise voter turnout, participation of women electors, performance of national/state parties and Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs), winning candidates’ analysis, detailed constituency-wise results, and summary data reports,” the EC said.

This data-driven resource enhances the capacity for deep electoral research. However, these statistical reports are meant solely for academic and research purposes. They are based on secondary data from Index Cards, while the primary and final data remain in the statutory forms maintained by the concerned Returning Officers.