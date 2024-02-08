Live
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
Just In
ED again searches jailed TN minister Senthil Balaji’s residence
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a raid at the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister without Portfolio, Senthil Balaji on Thursday.
Chennai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a raid at the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister without Portfolio, Senthil Balaji on Thursday. The raid is presently being conducted at Senthil Balaji’s family residence in Karur where his father and mother stay.
This is the second raid at the family residence of Balaji after the first raid on June 13, 2023, a day before the minister was arrested on June 14
Balaji is presently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai, after being arrested in a money laundering case at Rameswarapatti near Karur on June 14, 2023.
A team of five ED officials has reportedly questioned about the whereabouts of Senthil Balaji’s brother Ashok Kumar who has been absconding for more than seven months.
The ED officials, according to the local police, have not allowed any outsider to enter the residence.
The local police is also not in the know of things, and ED officials did not seek protection from the district police authorities.