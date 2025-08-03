Tamil Nadu: Devotees throng Bhavani river confluence for 'Aadi perukku'

In connection with 'Aadi perukku', thousands of devotees—including newly married couples—visited Kooduthurai, the confluence of the Bhavani, Cauvery, and the mythical Amudha rivers, at Bhavani, around 15 km from Erode, on Sunday.

Deeply revered by Tamils, the Cauvery river is worshipped as a goddess, especially on the 18th day of the Tamil month Aadi. The day also marks the start of the sowing season preferred by most farmers.

Devotees began arriving at the site as early as 5 am to take a ritual bath in the holy waters. They offered special prayers to the rivers and worshipped Goddess Vedanayagi and Lord Sangameswara. A few performed ancestral rites to honour their forebears.

Similar large gatherings were reported at Kodumudi, where devotees took a holy dip in the Cauvery and offered prayers at the Siva, Vishnu, and Brahma temples, all situated within the same premises.

Heavy police deployment was in place around the Cauvery riverbanks and temple areas to manage the crowd and ensure safety.