ED attaches Rs 1,200-crore properties of builder, auto part company in Gurugram

Gurugram: The ED’s Gurugram Zonal Office attached properties worth Rs 681.54 crore and Rs 588.57 crore in the Gurugram zone in two separate money laundering cases linked to Ramprastha Promoters and Developers and Amtek Auto, an official said on Saturday.

In the first case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached immovable properties of Ramprastha Promoters for cheating homebuyers. Investigation revealed that RPDPL collected Rs 1,100 crore from more than 2,000 homebuyers but failed to deliver projects on time.

The attached properties include two plotted colonies of Ramprastha City admeasuring 226 acres located at Sector 37D, Sector 92 and 95, Gurugram and land parcels admeasuring 1,700 acres situated at Village Basai, Gadoli Kalan, Hayatpur and Wazipur in Gurugram, Haryana, said an ED statement.

The federal agency initiated an investigation under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), New Delhi, and Haryana Police.

The ED investigation revealed that various projects of RPDPL, such as Project Edge, Project Skyz, Project Rise and Ramprastha City (plotted colony project) situated at Sectors 37D, 92 and 95 Gurugram were launched in 2008-2011, but possession of flats/ plotted lands was yet to be given.

In the other case, ED’s Gurugram Zonal Office has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 588.57 crore on July 10 in connection with the bank Fraud case involving Amtek Auto Limited, ARG Limited, ACIL Limited, Metalyst Forging Limited, and Castex Technologies Limited, along with promoter Arvind Dham and others.

The attached immovable properties include 28 acres of land located in Hundewala, Ratuali and Kansapur at Yamuna Nagar and 67.5 acres of land at Kot and Khangesara villages of Panchkula, Haryana, along with other assets in the Delhi/NCR region.

Additionally, the attached assets include fixed deposits amounting to Rs 8.70 crore, as well as shares, with a total valuation of Rs 14.6 crore.

The latest ED action follows previous provisional attachments of Rs 5,115.31 crore on September 5, 2024, and Rs 557.49 crore on March 26, with the first attachment already confirmed by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority.

The total attachment in the case now stands at Rs 6,261.37 crore. The ED had previously conducted searches at over 40 locations, leading to the arrest of Arvind Dham and filed a prosecution complaint on September 6, 2024.

The ED initiated an investigation based on the Supreme Court directions on February 27, 2024, while hearing the PIL against Amtek Auto group of companies, and FIRs registered by the CBI on complaints filed by IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra alleging illegal diversion of bank loans.



