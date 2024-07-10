ED Chargesheet Alleges Arvind Kejriwal's Involvement In Delhi Liquor Policy Kickback

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy case alleges that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was directly involved in his party receiving a Rs 100 crore kickback related to the policy.



According to the ED, Kejriwal conspired with members of the 'South Group' and individuals like Vijay Nair to receive Rs 100 crore in kickbacks for "providing undue benefits to private entities by formulating and implementing a tailor-made liquor policy." Nair, acting on behalf of AAP's top leaders, including Kejriwal, facilitated these transactions.

"In this manner, Arvind Kejriwal is directly, knowingly, and actually involved in the generation, acquisition, and possession of the proceeds of the Rs 100 crore crime," the ED chargesheet states.

The ED further alleges that approximately Rs 45 crore of this amount was used by AAP for its campaign in the Goa election, with Kejriwal's involvement.

"Kejriwal concealed these proceeds of crime through cash and hawala transfers from the point of generation to their use," the chargesheet reads.

The chargesheet also claims that Kejriwal is "knowingly involved in various processes and activities connected with the offence of money laundering," including generation, acquisition, possession, concealment, transfer, use, and claiming the money to be untainted, as defined under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED chargesheet mentions that Chanpreet Singh, an employee of Chariot Productions, managed the money that reached Goa through hawala. Singh, who joined AAP's Goa campaign on a freelance basis, was paid Rs 1 lakh by the party.

The ED also cites chats between Kejriwal and C Arvind, former secretary to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, to demonstrate how the Chief Minister allegedly attempted to misguide the investigation and destroy evidence.

The ED further reveals that Kejriwal's close aide Vinod Chauhan directly interacted with hawala traders and was responsible for transferring Rs 25 crore through hawala for the Goa polls. Chauhan was arrested by the ED in May this year.

Chats accessed by India Today TV show Chauhan was involved in Delhi Jal Board postings and arranging meetings with the Chief Minister.

The ED's investigation indicates that South Group's Abhishek Boinpally allegedly gave another accused, Ashok Kaushik, two bags of cash, which were then handed to Chauhan.

A Delhi court has taken cognizance of the ED chargesheet and issued a production warrant for Arvind Kejriwal for July 12. Kejriwal, named as the "kingpin" by the ED, is the 37th accused, while AAP is the 38th accused in the chargesheet. This marks the first time a national party has been named as an accused in a chargesheet filed by any agency in a corruption case.

**ARVIND KEJRIWAL'S STATEMENT TO ED**

India Today TV has also accessed Kejriwal's statement to the ED, where he stated that co-accused Vijay Nair worked under Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, not him. Kejriwal suggested that Durgesh Pathak was in charge of Goa and managed the funds. He also claimed he had no role in funding-related decisions and did not receive any kickbacks from accused and BRS leader K Kavitha.