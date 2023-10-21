ED files supplementary charge sheet in PFI-related money laundering case

Live
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against accused Syed Mohd Kasim Ibrahim in the ongoing money laundering case related to alleged terrorist activities involving the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).
Ibrahim is currently in judicial custody, and the charge sheet against him is listed for consideration on October 26.
Before Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta, ED's Special Public Prosecutor N. K. Matta, along with advocate Mohd Faizan Khan, said that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.
The case revolves around the alleged laundering of Rs 120 crore over several years. The PFI was banned by the Indian government in late September of the previous year due to its alleged links with terror activities.
The ED has initiated the case based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged terrorism-related activities, which are punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The ED has claimed that the accused and other members associated with the PFI engaged in collecting funds through donations, hawala transactions, banking channels, and more. These funds were alleged to be used for unlawful activities and the commission of various offenses.