  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

ED is planning to arrest Kejriwal: Saurabh Bharadwaj

ED is planning to arrest Kejriwal: Saurabh Bharadwaj
x
Highlights

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that ED is conducting searches inside CM Kejriwal's house.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that ED is conducting searches inside CM Kejriwal's house. Now no one has phone facility in CM House and more police force has reached there. There is Complete preparations are being made for the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X