- BS Maqbool campaigns in various areas in Kadiri, asks people to vote for YSRCP
- Vellampalli Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency, Bikshapati Yadav
- IT Ministry, NIXI launches BhashaNet portal to boost digital inclusion
- Joint level officers are inquiring, section 144 also implemented outside ED & Kejriwal house
- I-T Dept sets up 24x7 control room in Mumbai to curb misuse of money power in elections
- Compensation for building collapse victims can't be treated as MCC violation: Bengal govt to ECI
- YS Sharmila Asserts Willingness to Contest Any Seat as AP Congress Chief
- Shraddha shares pics of new oufit, says 'mummy ne kaan ke neeche bajaa diya'
ED is planning to arrest Kejriwal: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that ED is conducting searches inside CM Kejriwal's house. Now no one has phone facility in CM House and more police force has reached there. There is Complete preparations are being made for the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.
