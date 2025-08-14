ED raids Cong MLA, others in illegal iron ore export case

Karwar: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, supported by CISF personnel, conducted a raid on the residence of Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail in Sadashivgad, Karwar, on Wednesday, August 13. It was part of a money laundering investigation linked to the illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri port in Ankola taluk. The operation, involving teams from Karnataka and Goa, extended to 15 locations across Karnataka, Goa, and Mumbai, targeting Sail and his associates.

Sail, who represents the Karwar constituency in Uttara Kannada, was not present at his residence during the raid, as he was attending the Monsoon Assembly session in Bengaluru. The ED’s probe centers on allegations that Sail, through his company Mallikarjuna Shipping Private Limited, illegally exported 7.23 lakh tonnes of iron ore between 2009 and 2010, causing a reported loss of ₹38 crore to the state exchequer, though the actual value of the ore is estimated to be worth hundreds of crores.

The case originated from a 2010 Karnataka Lokayukta investigation led by former Justice N. Santosh Hegde, which uncovered the transport of approximately eight lakh tonnes of iron ore from Bellary to Belekeri port without adequate permits.

In October 2024, a Special Court for MLAs and MPs in Bengaluru convicted Sail in six cases related to the corruption incident, sentencing him to seven years in prison and imposing a ₹44 crore fine. Sail appealed the verdict, and in November 2024, the Karnataka High Court, led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, suspended the sentence and granted him bail upon payment of 25% of the fine.

The ongoing ED raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are scrutinizing financial transactions and property records tied to the illegal mining network.

The raids have intensified scrutiny on Sail, a prominent figure in Karwar, and raised concerns about the persistence of illegal mining activities in Uttara Kannada. Local residents are closely watching developments, as the case underscores the region’s long-standing issues with unregulated ore transport, which has caused significant environmental and economic damage.