ED registers FEMA case against BBC

New Delhi: In a latest development in the BBC I-T raid case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a FEMA violation case against the news broadcaster, sources claimed on Thursday.

The ED filed the case against BBC India for irregularities in foreign funding.

In February, a team of the Income-Tax (I-T) Department carried out a 'survey' at the media conglomerate British Broadcasting Service (BBC)'s Mumbai studio and office in Delhi.