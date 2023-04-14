  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

ED registers FEMA case against BBC

Enforcement Directorate
x

Enforcement Directorate

Highlights

In a latest development in the BBC I-T raid case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a FEMA violation case against the news broadcaster, sources claimed on Thursday.

New Delhi: In a latest development in the BBC I-T raid case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a FEMA violation case against the news broadcaster, sources claimed on Thursday.

The ED filed the case against BBC India for irregularities in foreign funding.

In February, a team of the Income-Tax (I-T) Department carried out a 'survey' at the media conglomerate British Broadcasting Service (BBC)'s Mumbai studio and office in Delhi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X