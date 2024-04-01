ED serves notice to CPI-M leader in Kerala Coop bank scam case

Kochi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notice to the CPI-M leader M.M. Varghese in connection with the Kerala Cooperative Bank scam case, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised tough action against people involved in the case.

Varghese had also appeared before the ED last year in the same case.

The fresh action came at a time when the ED has brought the scam to the notice of the Election Commission, Reserve Bank of India and the Union Finance Ministry.

On Saturday, PM Modi promised tough action against those involved in “cheating” in the bank scam case.

Senior CPI-M legislator and former State Cooperative Minister A.C.Moideen, former CPI-M legislator M.K. Kannan and Varghese have been questioned by the central investigating agency.

A few CPI-M leaders and employees of the Trissur-based Karuvannur Cooperative Bank have already been put behind bars.

Varghese, however, said he is yet to get the notice, but added that he will speak with the party leadership if he needs to appear before the ED.

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Congress-led opposition has accused the BJP and the CPI-M of having a secret pact and despite several months of ED probe, no action has come.