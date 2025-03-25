Live
Eknath Shinde Responds to Kunal Kamra's Controversial Joke: There Should Be Limits to Satire
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has weighed in on the controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged joke about him, stating that while satire is understood, there should be limits. Kamra sparked a storm after making a joke that appeared to mock Shinde by altering a song from the Hindi film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Though Kamra did not name Shinde directly, his comments were widely interpreted as a dig at the Shiv Sena leader.
Shiv Sena leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, criticized Kamra's joke, calling it "low-level comedy" and urged him to apologize. In his first public comments on the matter, Shinde emphasized that while freedom of speech is important, it should have boundaries.
Shinde also suggested that Kamra's remarks were part of a broader agenda, saying, "It's like taking a 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone." He pointed out that Kamra had made controversial comments about figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court, journalist Arnab Goswami, and industrialists, adding, "This isn't freedom of speech; it's working for someone."
The situation escalated when Shiv Sena workers vandalized the Habitat comedy club, where Kamra's show was held. Several party members were detained by the Mumbai police for their role in the vandalism. Shinde responded by saying that while reactions to actions are natural, everyone should maintain a certain level of decorum.
Kamra, for his part, defended his comments, asserting that freedom of expression should not be limited to praising those in power. He made it clear that he would not apologize and was prepared to cooperate with legal authorities if necessary. Kamra also condemned the attack on the comedy club, arguing that the venue should not be held responsible for his words. He likened the attack to senselessly overturning a truck of tomatoes because one didn't like the dish being served.
The back-and-forth highlights the ongoing tension between free speech, political figures, and public reaction.