Elaborate security arrangements in place for June 12 oath-taking ceremony in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The first Chief Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha is scheduled to take oath at a grand ceremony to be held at the Janata Maidan here at 4.45 p.m. on June 12.



The Police Commissionerate has drawn up elaborate security plans for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers at the Janata Maidan.

Speaking at a press conference here, Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said that all the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are at the final stages, adding that the police have drawn a blueprint for the security arrangements at the venue, the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Raj Bhavan etc.

“Security personnel will be deployed in the high-rise buildings around the venue. We are also checking the vehicles in the city every night. The checking of city hotels is also continuing.

"We are making all the security arrangements as per the blueprint to avoid any eventualities. We will also issue a guideline regarding traffic and parking arrangements as a large number of people are expected to attend the ceremony,” Panda said.

He said the police are ready with security arrangements for the dignitaries, including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of other states, who are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

The BJP on Sunday appointed Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as observers to select the new CM during a meeting of the MLAs scheduled on June 11.