Electronic voter I-cards rolled out

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday rolled out the electronic version of the voters' photo identity card which can be stored on mobile phones and downloaded on personal computers.

The e-voter card, available in the PDF format which cannot be edited, can be self-printed and laminated by the voter when required. With its formal launch on Monday, electors in poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry can use e-voter card on polling days. Elections are due in these states and the union territory in April-May.

The conventional 'PV' physical voter card would continue to be in use. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the e-EPIC programme and distributed e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters here to mark the National Voters' Day.

The e-elector photo identity card is a non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and can be saved in facilities such as digital locker as well as can be printed in the PDF format.

The physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document, EC officials said.

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.