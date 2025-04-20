Elon Musk Confirms India Visit Following Call With Prime Minister Modi

"I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!" Musk stated on social media platform X, responding to Modi's post about their recent call. The Prime Minister noted they had discussed "collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation" and emphasized that "India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains."

The announcement comes at a critical juncture for U.S.-India relations, as the two nations navigate trade negotiations following Trump's implementation of 27% tariffs on Indian goods in early April, which were subsequently paused for 90 days.

Tesla Poised to Enter Indian Market

Industry sources report Tesla is preparing to make its long-awaited entry into the Indian market, with plans to ship vehicles to a port near Mumbai in the coming months. The electric vehicle manufacturer reportedly aims to begin sales in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore around the third quarter of this year and has started hiring for positions in both Delhi and Mumbai.

Tesla's entry plans face significant challenges, primarily India's 110% tariff on imported electric vehicles—a policy both Musk and President Trump have publicly criticized. Previous attempts by Tesla to enter the Indian market have been unsuccessful.

Starlink and X: Expansion and Challenges

Musk's satellite internet venture, Starlink, has recently signed agreements with Indian telecom giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, though the service still awaits formal government approval to operate in India. The company's high-speed internet capabilities could provide connectivity to underserved rural areas, aligning with India's digital infrastructure goals, though pricing remains a challenge compared to existing providers.

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) continues to face legal hurdles in India. The platform has filed suit against the Indian government, challenging content blocking orders under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act and the government's new Sahyog portal operated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Diplomatic Significance

Musk's considerable influence with President Trump could prove critical for ongoing U.S.-India trade negotiations. The visit also precedes U.S. Vice President JD Vance's upcoming four-day trip to India, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Modi on April 21.

This marks Musk's second attempt to visit India after canceling a previously scheduled trip last year due to what he described as "heavy Tesla obligations," before traveling to China days later.

As India positions itself as a global technology and innovation hub, Musk's ventures in electric vehicles, satellite internet, and space exploration align with the country's sustainable development and technological advancement initiatives.