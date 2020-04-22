Enact Anti lynching law, Muslim body renews demand

New Delhi : All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, an apex body of Muslim organisation, has demanded from the Prime Minister to enact an 'Anti Lynching Law' in next Parliamentary session after two Sadhus were lynched by a mob in Palghar, Maharashtra on April 16.

Navaid Hamid, the president of the Muslim body said, "It is earnestly requested that to stop rising lynching cases, please consider to enact Anti Lynching Law at the earliest available opportunity in the upcoming parliamentary session."

The body has slammed the BJP for blaming Muslims for the unfortunate incident and said, "Your party colleagues immediately started spreading fake news that Muslims are responsible for it."

But despite denial by the state government of any communal angle in it, some of your party men including spokespersons tried to give it a tag of communist violence.

Now when it has been established that most of the arrested culprits are from the BJP, civil society patiently awaits to know what views your government holds now on this incident.

"It would be also heartening to know whether your government would advise the Maharashtra government to request for a fast track trial of the culprits in the Palghar lynching case as civil society including Muslims have been demanding for the culprits of the unfortunate lynching of Muslims across India in the past," said Hamid.

The Supreme court in its judgement on lynching had issued guidelines for preventive, remedial and punitive measures to combat lynchings.