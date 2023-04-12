  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Encounter breaks out at J&K's Shopian

Encounter breaks out at J&Ks Shopian
x

Encounter breaks out at J&K's Shopian

Highlights

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

Srinagar: An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Chakoora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," a police official said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

As security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, and security forces retaliated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X