Energy, defence, technology, immigration on agenda

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold bilateral discussions with US President Donald Trump. This is PM Modi's first US visit after Trump came back to the White House as the 47th President of the United States. After reaching the US on Wednesday, Modi received a rousing welcome from members of the Indian-American diaspora.

Notably, PM Modi will become the fourth leader hosted by Trump in the weeks after his inauguration last month. In their meeting, both leaders will likely focus on ramping up India-US cooperation in sectors like trade, investment, energy, defence, technology and immigration. Modi is also expected to hold discussions with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Tesla CEO and member of Trump. inner circle Elon Musk, and prominent face Vivek Ramaswamy.