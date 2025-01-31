Live
Just In
Engg student, 3 others held for burglary
Berhampur : Engineering student Silu Nayak (21) of Bhismagiri village under Digapahandi police station limits and three others were arrested in a burglary case.
The three other accused are Bikash Bisoyi (23) of Bhismagiri village, Kalia Behera (21) of Bichhapata village and Saras Kumar Nayak (32) of Borosingi village who was also the receiver of the stolen gold ornaments, police said.
Police swung into action after Surya Narayana Achary filed an FIR stating that gold, silver ornaments, cash and other articles were stolen from his house at Ralab Road by some unknown culprits on December 18 night.
Golanthara police registered a case on December 19.
Based on credible information, the accused persons were arrested. The stolen articles were seized which included Rs 1.4 lakh cash, gold ornaments weighing 56 grams that were pledged at banks and four mobile handsets.
During investigation, the accused persons and receiver were found involved in several cases in different areas of the district.
They were forwarded to court, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.