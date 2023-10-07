Environment Minister has conducted a surprise inspection of the Wazirpur hotspot as part of an anti-dust campaign

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government developed a Winter Action Plan to protect Delhi against pollution and the challenges it brings in the coming winter season. In addition, the government has established 14-point guidelines in this regard. GRAP has also been implemented. In the middle of all of this, the government launched an anti-dust campaign on Saturday, October 7th, as part of the Winter Action Plan, which will last through November 7th. During this time, construction sites have been ordered to closely adhere to the standards.

This information was given after a joint meeting held with the concerned departments under the chairmanship of Environment Minister Gopal Rai in the Delhi Secretariat regarding the anti-dust campaign. According to Gopal Rai, 591 teams from 13 departments have been deployed around Delhi to monitor and prevent dust pollution. Its report will be shared with the Environment Department and the DPCC on a regular basis. Construction site dust pollution is extremely hazardous to people's health. The Construction and Demolition Portal was established to work in this direction. All sites larger than 500 square meters must self-register on this portal.

According to the Environment Minister, the 14 construction-related standards must be followed on all construction sites. All authorities have been told to keep a close eye on the building and demolition sites. The NGT has ordered the department to take action if there is a violation of the norms on construction sites. To address dust pollution, 82 mechanical road cleaning equipment, 530 water sprinklers, and 258 mobile anti-smog guns are being deployed.

Gopal Rai said that on the basis of the new rules, it has been made mandatory to install anti-smog guns on construction sites in areas measuring 5 thousand square meters or more. According to this, it is mandatory to install one anti-smog gun on the construction site of 5 thousand to 10 thousand square meters, two anti-smog guns on the construction site of 10 thousand to 15 thousand square meters, three anti-smog guns on the construction site of 15 thousand to 20 thousand square meters, and at least four anti-smog guns on construction sites above 20 thousand square meters.

On the contrary, as part of the anti-dust campaign, Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a surprise inspection in the Wazirpur hotspot zone on Saturday. Rai said that the hotspot was inspected in view of the rising AQI.During the inspection, officials from the MCD, DPCC, Jal Board, DSIIDC, Delhi Traffic Police, and PWD were present. According to officials present in the Wazirpur neighborhood, the primary causes leading to increased pollution here include illegal parking, traffic congestion, construction work near the road etc. He further said that instructions have been also given to spray water continuously in the morning and evening on the road.