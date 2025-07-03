Erased all evidences: Ram Kadam targets Shiv Sena (UBT) as SIT rules out no foul play in Salian case

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing the former Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government of erasing key evidence in the Disha Salian case as part of a broader conspiracy.

Kadam’s remarks came a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to reinvestigate the death of Disha Salian -- former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput -- submitted before the Bombay High Court that no foul play was found in her death. The SIT, however, said its probe remains ongoing.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Kadam said, “In the Disha Salian case, the then Uddhav Thackeray government erased all the evidence as part of a conspiracy. If the evidence had not been destroyed, the real accused would have been exposed. The government, the police -- everything was under their control. Why was the evidence destroyed? Who were they protecting?"

He further linked the incident to other high-profile cases during the Thackeray government’s tenure, including the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the Palghar mob lynching.

“These were not mere incidents; they were acts of heinous cover-ups by the then government,” he alleged.

Referring to Salian’s grieving family, Kadam said, “Disha Salian’s father has lost his daughter. That pain can never be compensated. But they are being denied justice because evidence was deliberately destroyed. Sanjay Raut and others in the Opposition must answer -- who destroyed the evidence and why?”

Kadam further hailed Ghana’s highest civilian honour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by President John Dramani Mahama.

“This is not just an honour for PM Modi, but for 140 crore Indians. The world is beginning to recognise India’s leadership,” Kadam said.

On a separate issue, Kadam also reacted to a disturbing incident in Pune, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a courier delivery staffer in her upscale residential society. According to police, the accused entered her home after she went inside to check her phone for an OTP.

“We will investigate the Pune incident thoroughly. No one will be spared -- just as no one has ever been spared under our government,” Kadam concluded.