Everything built in last 20 years finished says Afghan MP Narender Singh Khalsa

New Delhi: Afghan MP Narender Singh Khalsa, part of a delegation of 24 Sikhs evacuated from Afghanistan that is now under the control of the Taliban, broke down as soon as he landed in India on Sunday.

He said everything that was built in the last 20 years is finished now. "I feel like crying…Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished.

It's zero now," Khalsa told reporters at the Hindan airbase near Delhi when asked about the situation in Afghanistan.

India on Sunday evacuated 168 people, including 107 Indians, from Kabul in a military transport aircraft of the IAF amid the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital city.