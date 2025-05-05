Evil eye on armed forces: BJP blasts Cong, INDIA bloc over mockery of Rafale jets

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a blistering attack on the Congress party and the INDIA bloc on Monday, accusing them of lowering the morale of India’s armed forces by casting an evil eye and also repeatedly questioning their valour.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing a press conference, in the backdrop of Congress leader Ajay Rai mocking the Rafale fighter jets, hit out at the grand old party as well as INDIA bloc saying, “Pakistan is repeatedly violating ceasefire and firing bullets at Indian posts from across the border but these leaders are bombing from within, with anti-India statements.”

“Pakistan is looking at the Indian armed forces with a frightened look, but it’s the Congress and INDIA bloc leaders who are casting an evil eye on them,” he added.

He took strong objection to Ajay Rai’s alleged likening of Rafale jets with a toy and nimbu-mirchi swipe at the fighter planes.

“This shows the mindset of the INDIA bloc. They are not trying to demoralise the armed forces but also making fun of Hindu religious beliefs,” he said.

Ajay Rai, the UP Congress chief, stoked a major controversy on Saturday evening as he poked fun at the Rafale fighter jets and asked why the government has left them in hangars with chilly and lemon hanging in them. This prompted a barrage of fiery reactions and a diatribe from the BJP.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP said the anti-India statements from Congress and the INDIA bloc leaders are giving Pakistan a chance to target India and also mock at our armed forces. He said that Pakistani platforms are using their statements to create an anti-India discourse.

Notably, Ajay Rai’s mockery comes just days after CWC passed a resolution asking its leaders to toe the party line on issues of national security and also warned of disciplinary action for making off-the-cuff statements.

Pointing out multiple statements by top Congress leadership, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that this looked more like a design and not just any leader shooting his mouth off.

“These are the top leaders of the Congress party. From Congress CM Siddaramaiah to former CM Charanjit Singh Channi to UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, all are speaking against Congress’ own declared stand on national unity,” he pointed out.

“This shows their duplicity and similarity with the neighbouring nation. Pakistan promotes terror in Indian territory and then projects itself as the one standing for peace. Congress strategy is the same -- At one level, it claims standing with the country while another section resorts to evil diatribe against the nation and the armed forces,” he said.

He also highlighted a pointed difference between the Modi government and previous Congress dispensations in the fight against terror.

“After terror attacks during UPA rule, Congress governments continued with diplomatic talks with Pakistan, but such has never been the case under NDA,” he stated.

He also stated that after the 26/11 horror, the Air Force was ready to strike back, but the then Manmohan Singh government didn’t give permission.

“It’s your government that treated the fighter aircraft and jets like toys, not ours,” he said in pointed counter.