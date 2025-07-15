Live
EWS admissions to start online for Class 2 onwards in Delhi private schools
New Delhi: The Delhi government will initiate online admission process for students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Freeship category from Class 2 onwards against vacant seats in private unaided recognised schools running on government or DDA-allotted land (excluding minority institutions) for the current academic session.
According to a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE), private unaided recognised schools are mandated to admit children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups at the entry level, ensuring free and compulsory education up to Class 8.
The Education Department said the vacant EWS seats in higher classes need to be filled. A computerised online application system, already being used for entry-level admissions under EWS/(Disadvantaged Group (DG) quota, will now be extended for filling seats from Class 2 onwards.
The department had earlier conducted online admissions under this model during the academic years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, it stated. To proceed, all district deputy directors (DDEs) have been directed to collect updated data on current and expected vacancies in these schools. The data is to be verified with support from DDE Zone officials and Directorate of Education nominees, it read. The circular added that data must be submitted within seven days to facilitate the launch of the admission process for the 2025-26 session.