Ex-BJD MP Sujeet files papers for RS bypoll as BJP nominee

Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar on Monday filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar on Monday filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Odisha as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee. Kumar's name was formally announced by the BJP's Central Election Committee on Monday. Kumar filed his papers in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP State president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders of the party.

"The people are aware of my work as an MP in Rajya Sabha in the last four and a half years. With the cooperation of our leaders, I will work for the development of Kalahandi district and the KBK (Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput) region of the State. There is vast potential of this region," Kumar told reporters.

Kumar had resigned from the Rajya Sabha membership in September this year as a BJD MP and later joined the BJP.

Kumar is all set to get elected to the Rajya Sabha keeping in view the strength of the BJP in Odisha Assembly.

