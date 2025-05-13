Prioritising health: A call for holistic well-being

Prioritising the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of young women is no longer optional; it is vital for building a healthier, more empowered generation.

Physical health forms the foundation of a fulfilling life. However, young women frequently face challenges such as nutritional deficiencies, menstrual health issues, sedentary lifestyles, and lack of regular health check-ups. Raising awareness about preventive care, access to reproductive health services, and the importance of exercise and a balanced diet is essential to reversing these trends. Schools, colleges, and workplaces must take proactive steps by offering wellness programs, screenings, and safe spaces for health education.

Equally important is addressing mental and emotional health. In an age dominated by social media pressures, academic competitiveness, and shifting societal norms, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem issues are rising among young women. Creating open environments where mental health is discussed without stigma, and ensuring access to professional support, are key priorities.

Furthermore, emotional well-being—often shaped by interpersonal relationships, self-awareness, and resilience—deserves attention. Teaching young women how to set boundaries, manage stress, and practice self-compassion empowers them to lead balanced lives.