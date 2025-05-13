Gum Health Day: Raising awareness about the importance of gum health

When we think about oral health, teeth usually take center stage—but healthy gums are just as vital. Often overlooked, gum health is a key indicator of overall well-being, and neglecting it can lead to serious consequences far beyond the mouth.

Gums provide the supportive foundation for teeth. When neglected, they become vulnerable to conditions such as gingivitis (gum inflammation) and periodontitis (a severe gum infection that can damage the jawbone).

These conditions don’t just lead to tooth loss; studies have linked poor gum health to systemic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory infections, and complications during pregnancy.

According to the World Health Organization, severe periodontal disease is the 11th most prevalent disease globally. The gum diseases are largely preventable with early intervention, proper oral hygiene, and regular dental checkups.

Maintaining gum health begins with simple yet consistent habits: brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing daily, and scheduling dental cleanings at least twice a year.

A balanced diet low in sugar and rich in vitamins, especially vitamin C and calcium, also supports gum integrity and reduces inflammation.