Ex-Fiancee Files Rape Case Against Cricketer's Relative In Rajkot; Police Investigating

In Rajkot, Gujarat, a woman has filed rape charges against her former fiancé Jeet Pabari, who is reportedly related to a cricketer. The complainant alleges that Pabari engaged in sexual relations with her during their engagement period before unilaterally terminating their marriage plans.

Senior Police Officer Jagdish Bangarwa confirmed that while an FIR has been registered, they currently lack sufficient evidence to make an arrest. The case gained public attention after the 29-year-old complainant went public with her allegations on Monday, following which the police promptly registered the case.

According to law enforcement, the incidents date back approximately two years, coinciding with the period of their engagement. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities planning to record statements from all involved parties, including the survivor's family members.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376(2)(N) and 506, which deal with rape and criminal intimidation respectively. Police officials are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

