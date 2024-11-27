Live
- Rains continue in Tamil Nadu, standing crops hit in Cauvery delta areas
- EAM Jaishankar meets Italy's counterpart during G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
- Parliamentary Committee on Waqf bill to meet today
- Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates as AQI nears 'severe' levels
- Telangana Government Issues Clarity Over Zilla Parishads Confusion
- AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of ISKCON Preacher in Bangladesh
- In LS today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Bills to amend banking laws
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 27 November, 2024
- First millet restaurant opened by women's self-help group in J&K's Kathua
- Rural students' options shrink as US colleges slash majors: Report
Just In
Ex-Fiancee Files Rape Case Against Cricketer's Relative In Rajkot; Police Investigating
- A 29-year-old woman in Rajkot has filed rape charges against her former fiancé Jeet Pabari, alleging sexual relations under the pretext of marriage.
- Police have registered an FIR but cite insufficient evidence for immediate arrest.
In Rajkot, Gujarat, a woman has filed rape charges against her former fiancé Jeet Pabari, who is reportedly related to a cricketer. The complainant alleges that Pabari engaged in sexual relations with her during their engagement period before unilaterally terminating their marriage plans.
Senior Police Officer Jagdish Bangarwa confirmed that while an FIR has been registered, they currently lack sufficient evidence to make an arrest. The case gained public attention after the 29-year-old complainant went public with her allegations on Monday, following which the police promptly registered the case.
According to law enforcement, the incidents date back approximately two years, coinciding with the period of their engagement. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities planning to record statements from all involved parties, including the survivor's family members.
The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376(2)(N) and 506, which deal with rape and criminal intimidation respectively. Police officials are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.
The article has been streamlined to focus on the essential details while maintaining sensitivity toward the subject matter and removing unrelated promotional content and trending topics.