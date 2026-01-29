Ex-SP MLA booked over row during idol immersion

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Singh was booked along with four other identified and around 60 unidentified individuals on Wednesday on charges of rioting, obstructing police work and defying government orders during Saraswati idol immersion on January 26, officials said.

The case was registered at Saiyadraja police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district, they said. According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Devendra Kumar, the case pertains to an incident during Saraswati idol immersion procession in Saiyadraja town on Monday.

A group of youths had arranged a large DJ (disc jockey) sound system for the procession and were playing music at a high volume late into the night.

When the procession attempted to take a route other than the one permitted, police stopped it citing law and order concerns and asked for them to reduce the volume of the DJ music.

According to CO Kumar, former Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Singh soon arrived the spot and got into an argument with the police.

Despite being informed about the government directions and the designated route for the procession, Singh allegedly refused to comply and continued arguing with the police personnel. When repeated appeals failed and the former legislator allegedly tried to force the procession through an unauthorised route, police treated it as an attempt to provoke unrest, defy official instructions and interfere in police duty, the CO said.