Ex-Supreme Court Judge Katju Urges Judicial Restraint After Shoe Attack On CJI Gavai

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has called on judges to exercise restraint and minimize their courtroom commentary in the wake of the recent attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. The appeal comes after advocate Rakesh Kishore allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at the CJI during proceedings, reportedly upset over remarks made by Gavai concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.

In an opinion piece, Katju condemned the act but pointed out that unnecessary comments from the bench often trigger such reactions. Citing British judicial decorum, he emphasized that judges should primarily listen and maintain a calm, dignified courtroom atmosphere. Katju recalled his experiences observing quiet and focused British courts and criticized what he described as excessive talking during Indian hearings, mentioning instances involving former CJI Chandrachud and recent bail cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack, praising Justice Gavai’s composure and calling the act “utterly reprehensible.” Police later found a note on Kishore declaring opposition to insults against Sanatan Dharma. Despite Gavai’s decision to let the lawyer off with a warning, the Bar Council of India swiftly suspended Kishore’s license to practice, citing grave professional misconduct.