Fake ₹500 Notes in Circulation: RBI, Home Ministry Issue Public Warning

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), along with the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued an urgent alert to the people over a significant rise in the circulation of fake ₹500 notes across the country. The warning comes amid growing concerns that high-quality counterfeit currency is becoming harder to detect with the naked eye.

What’s Happening?

According to official sources, there has been a sharp increase in the circulation of fake ₹500 notes in the market in recent months. These counterfeit notes are reportedly being used to cheat unsuspecting citizens in markets, local businesses, and public places.

Expressing serious concerns, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the fake notes are so well-crafted that even experienced individuals may find it difficult to tell the difference.

The Key Difference to Look For

One crucial sign shared by the ministry is a minor but telling mistake in some of the fake notes — the word “Reserve” in “Reserve Bank of India” is sometimes misspelled as “Raserve”, replacing the letter 'E' with an 'A'.

This small error, which may seem insignificant, is a key option to distinguish a real note from a counterfeit one.

Agencies Involved in the Investigation

The Central Government has alerted major investigation and financial bodies, including:

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)

All have been tasked with monitoring and addressing this scam, while banks and financial institutions have also been told to stay vigilant.

What You Should Do

If you have ₹500 notes in hand, here are a few steps to follow:

Check the spelling of “Reserve Bank of India” carefully. Look for standard security features such as the watermark, security thread, and micro-lettering.

Do not accept cash from unverified sources or strangers, especially in crowded areas, and report any suspicious notes to the nearest police station or bank branch.

This incident has sparked fresh concerns over the safety and trustworthiness of physical currency in everyday transactions. Citizens are urged to stay alert, spread awareness, and double-check their ₹500 notes to avoid falling victim to this scam.



