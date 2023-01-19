Farooq Abdullah to join Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of National Conference, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday travelled to Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to receive Rahul Gandhi during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Abdullah, accompanied by some senior leaders of the National Conference went to Lakhanpur to receive Rahul Gandhi on the latter's entry into Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, has also announced her decision to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Choudhary Lal Singh, president of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan party, has also decided to join Rahul Gandhi's march when he enters the union territory.

Singh joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra has evoked strong reaction from many quarters including former chief minister Omar Abdullah who alleged that Singh was trying to 'whitewash his past' by joining the Yatra.

Singh had been dropped from PDP-BJP cabinet after he made a controversial speech in support of culprits of a minor girl's rape and murder in Kathua in January 2018.