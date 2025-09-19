  • Menu
Fentanyl Precursor Trafficking: US revokes, denies visas to Indian biz execs

New Delhi: The US on Thursday announced that it revoked and denied visas for “certain business executives and corporate leadership” from India on charges of involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors, though the US embassy declined to identify the affected individuals.

The revocation and subsequent denial of visas for the business executives and corporate leaders was done “in furtherance of the Trump administration’s efforts to keep Americans safe from dangerous synthetic narcotics,” the US embassy said in a statement.

There was no immediate response to the development from Indian officials.

