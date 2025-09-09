Figures favour INDIA Bloc VP candidate, claims Shiv Sena-UBT as election underway

Mumbai: As voting in the Vice Presidential election was underway on Tuesday, Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey expressed confidence in the Opposition's chances, claiming that the numbers appear to favour the INDIA bloc.

The election for the 15th Vice President comes just two months after the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. Members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are currently voting to choose between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, and the INDIA Bloc’s nominee, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

Speaking to IANS, Anand Dubey said: “The last Vice-Presidential election took place in 2022, and typically, it happens every five years. But this time, we’re voting again within three years, which is quite unusual. However, once an election is announced, there is no stepping back. This contest is not just between two individuals but between two ideologies - one that respects the Constitution, and another that encourages dictatorship and arrogance."

"MPs must vote according to their conscience. If they value democracy and constitutional integrity, they must vote for the INDIA bloc candidate. If not, they’ll vote under pressure from those in power. Let’s see how many choose courage over coercion."

Asked whether he believed the INDIA bloc's candidate would win or if NDA's Radhakrishnan was poised to become the next Vice President, he said: "There are only two outcomes in any election—victory or defeat. But every candidate contests with the hope of winning. Our candidate, B. Sudershan Reddy, is a former Supreme Court judge—a man of integrity and deep understanding of the law. C.P. Radhakrishnan is also an experienced politician. It’s a close contest, no doubt. But we believe that some MPs, through secret voting, will listen to their conscience and vote for what's right."

Dubey added that despite the INDIA Bloc not having a clear majority, shifting political dynamics and cross-voting could work in their favour.

Reacting to the decision by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to abstain from voting, he called it a missed opportunity for unity in safeguarding democratic principles.

"In any election, especially one with secret ballots, outreach to all parties is natural. It’s difficult to say who voted for whom. Still, it’s unfortunate that the BRS and the BJD didn’t join hands with us on such a crucial occasion. That said, we hope MPs from these and other parties will vote with the country’s best interest at heart."

Dubey also claimed that while the ruling NDA may appear strong on paper, its alliances often rely on pressure tactics and political favours.

"The government has support from several parties not formally in the NDA. That support often comes from pressure, not conviction. But we believe parties that are disillusioned with the BJP’s functioning may choose to back our candidate."

On whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Malaysia during India’s flood crisis and this critical election was a strategic misstep, Dubey dismissed the criticism.

"Rahul Gandhi recently spent 15 to 20 days in Bihar, visiting affected areas and meeting the people. He remains constantly in touch via phone and is part of all strategic discussions. Unlike the BJP, where power is concentrated in one person, the INDIA bloc functions collectively. Leaders like (Congress President) Mallikarjun Kharge and (Congress General Secretary) K.C. Venugopal are actively coordinating with parties.”

He emphasised that Rahul Gandhi’s physical absence should not be mistaken for political disengagement.

"He is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and maintains full control over his party. Every alliance member is fulfilling their role, and we’re confident the results will reflect our collective efforts."