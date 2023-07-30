Fire Breaks Out at Ahmedabad Hospital: Precautionary Evacuation Of Patients Underway

On Sunday, a significant fire incident occurred at a hospital in Ahmedabad, leading to the precautionary evacuation of approximately 100 patients. The fire originated in the basement of Rajasthan Hospitals in Shahibaug, prompting the immediate deployment of fire tenders to the site. Presently, firefighting operations are in progress, and fortunately, no injuries have been reported thus far.

According to Police Inspector MD Champavat, firefighting teams are actively working to contain the blaze, with smoke still emerging from the basement where the fire initially broke out. As a safety measure, around 100 patients were swiftly evacuated from the multi-storey building.

The fire reportedly erupted due to renovation work underway at the hospital, causing several items stored in the basement to catch fire and resulting in massive smoke, as informed by a fire official. Additionally, it is essential to note that the hospital is managed by a charitable trust.